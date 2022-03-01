Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Massive Russian convoy spotted outside Kyiv as Ukraine and Russia continue battling for sixth day

Russia and Ukraine held their first round of negotiations Monday

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Reports reveal which weapons Russia is using in Ukraine

Reports reveal which weapons Russia is using in Ukraine

Former defense intelligence agency director Mathew Shoemaker discusses unconfirmed reports of Russians using vacuum bombs in Ukraine on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Satellite images reportedly show a massive Russian convoy stretching about 40 miles long outside Ukraine’s capital as the two nations battle for the sixth day. 

Satellite images released by U.S.-based space technology firm Maxar Technologies showed about a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles outside Kyiv. 

PUTIN'S 40 MILES OF KILLING MACHINES TAUNT UKRAINE'S CAPITAL: LIVE UPDATES

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022.

A satellite image shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has meanwhile come under intense shelling. An explosion at a regional state administration building Tuesday left about six people injured, while the Indian government confirmed an Indian student in Kharkiv died in shelling. 

A destroyed armored vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi

A destroyed armored vehicle is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2022. REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi (REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi)

"Today, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv using rocket artillery," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted to his Facebook account. "This is, without any doubt, a military crime. A peaceful city. Peaceful residential neighborhoods. Not a single military object in sight."

ZELENSKYY'S POWERFUL SPEECH MOVES TRANSLATOR TO TEARS

Zelenskyy called for an international tribunal to investigate Russia’s actions, suggesting that they amounted to state terrorism. He called for Russia to be penalized through measures such as losing its permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council and closing airspace, ports and canals to Russian vehicles. 

"For such a crime, there needs to be a tribunal. An international one. This is a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for the murder of peaceful Ukrainian people. This is Ukraine. This is Europe. This is the year 2022. Evil, armed with rockets, bombs and artillery, must be stopped immediately," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks alongside other Ukrainian officials in the governmental district of Kyiv, confirming that he is still in the capital, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

Ukrainian and Russian officials held their first round of negotiations near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday, which lasted several hours. A second round of talks are slated to take place in the coming days. 

KREMLIN SENDS 400 RUSSIAN MERCENARIES INTO KYIV ON MISSION TO ASSASSINATE ZELENSKYY: REPORT

"We could see the synchronization of the shelling with the negotiation process. I believe that in this unsophisticated way Russia is trying to put pressure," Zelenskyy said. "Fair negotiations can be when one side does not hit the other side with rocket artillery at the moment of negotiations."

  A satellite image shows a closer view of ground attack helicopters, at Vd Bokov airfield
    Image 1 of 6

    A satellite image shows a closer view of ground attack helicopters, at Vd Bokov airfield, in Mazyr, Belarus, February 28, 2022.  (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

  A satellite image shows deployment of ground forces, in Teshkov, Belarus
    Image 2 of 6

    A satellite image shows deployment of ground forces, in Teshkov, Belarus February 28, 2022.  (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

  A satellite image shows southern end of convoy armour towed artillery trucks, east of Antonov airpor
    Image 3 of 6

    A satellite image shows southern end of convoy armour towed artillery trucks, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS)

  Ukraine in Donetsk region amid Russia assault
    Image 4 of 6

    A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia, Ukraine in Donetsk region under the control of pro-Russian separatists, eastern Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  Sorting and collection center for aid for soldiers on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on February 28, 2022.
    Image 5 of 6

    Sorting and collection center for aid for soldiers on the 5th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks in the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Andrea Carrubba/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  A woman is seen in front of a damaged building in Donetsk's Petrovskaya
    Image 6 of 6

    A woman is seen in front of a damaged building in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under control of pro-Russian separatists, as Russian attacks continue in Ukraine on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian authorities warned Tuesday morning that Belarus troops had entered Ukraine to aid Russian fighters. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has denied the report, saying his country sent troops to its border with Ukraine "stop any provocation against Belarus." 

Tensions flared Sunday when Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert status for his nuclear forces to "special regime of combat duty." U.S. and other world officials, however, said Monday it is unlikely Putin would use nuclear weapons, though they are still considering the implications of Putin's statements. 

Matt Schlapp doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office. 

Matt Schlapp doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.  (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool)

Russia has also faced further intensified sanctions, with the U.S. on Monday imposing sanctions on Russia's central bank. 

The fighting has led to more than 500,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

"I have worked in refugee crises for almost 40 years and I have rarely seen such an incredibly fast rising exodus of people," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told the UN Security Council Monday