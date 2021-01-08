Critics slam The Hollywood Reporter for suggesting Oscar-winning 'Parasite' has ushered in 'odd' films

The Hollywood Reporter was blasted Friday for suggesting that the 2020 Oscar-winning film "Parasite" had started a trend of "odd" movies competing in April's Academy Awards.

The South Korean film made a major impression on Hollywood's biggest night, winning trophies for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Production Design and Film Editing.

However, THR raised eyebrows by headlining an article: "Oscars: Has 'Parasite' Ushered in a Golden Age of Odd Films?"

The story by Scott Roxborough argued the film "has paved the way for more adventurous (and downright weird) entries in the international feature category, long the home of earnest message movies and staid historical dramas."

"Parasite has blown open the doors of the international feature category, long thought to be the purview of 'serious message movies,' to the experimental and the strange," Roxborough explained. "If a movie about a family of South Korean con artists — one that shifts in tone among thriller, horror and straight-out farce — can win the highfalutin international feature Oscar, than even the weirdest overseas films have a shot this awards season."

When THR shared its report on Twitter, an outcry from "Parasite" fans began.

"We will not tolerate Parasite slander on the timeline," the publication Film Daze reacted.

"'Parasite' wasn't 'odd', it was just 'good,'" YouTube host Cody Johnston wrote.

Others cited 2018 Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water," a story involving a woman who falls in love with a fish-like creature.

"Movie about woman having sex with fish man wins Best Picture: People love this indie darling! Parasite wins Best Picture: Sup with all these 'odd' films," Twitter user Dave Chen mocked THR.

Even "Parasite" itself fired back at the entertainment magazine.

"Who are you calling 'odd?'" the film's Twitter account reacted.

The tweet was later deleted.

THR did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but issued a statement on Twitter.

"The Hollywood Reporter has deleted its tweet about a column on the Oscar international feature race. A revision is forthcoming," the magazine wrote.