Fox News Channel's 'The Greg Gutfeld Show’ to move to weeknights at 11 pm

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" will expand from airing once a week on Saturday to a full weeknight schedule, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Wednesday.

Greg Gutfeld’s political satire program will air Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. beginning in the second quarter of 2021. He will continue to co-host "The Five" in addition to the new weeknight program.

"People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars," Scott said.

"Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" will move to midnight to coincide with the move, expanding the network’s hours of live and original programming to 21 per weekday.

"This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path,"Gutfeld said. "Every day someone comes up to me to ask when are we going nightly, so now that we are, here will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it’s their idea."

In 2020, Gutfeld’s show had its best year ever, averaging 2.5 million viewers. "The Greg Gutfeld Show" also was the most-watched weekend show among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 400,000. It even outdrew many late-night programs on broadcast networks, including ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

A replacement for Gutfeld’s Saturday night primetime spot will be announced at a later date.

Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007 after a successful career in the magazine industry. He has authored five New York Times bestselling books including, "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help."