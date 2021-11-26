'The Five' sound off on Biden's 'out-of-touch' Nantucket visit

Fox News host Dagen McDowell said that, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., President Biden's administration has followed a strategy.

"This is Biden and company: Create a problem, blame somebody else and then use demagoguery to completely shirk accountability," she said Friday on "The Five."

Their conduct, she added, follows the same playbook as Warren, who blamed high turkey prices on "plain old corporate greed."

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN CALLS FOR PROBE INTO TURKEY COSTS AS PRICES SOAR

"The Five" co-host Sean Duffy cited Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan's recent allegation that Biden-era inflation "has to be intentional with [Democrats'] crazy spending."

In response to co-host Jessica Tarlov's mention of low numbers in recent jobless claims, McDowell said, "…[I]t's laughable that they're trying to make a show out of that number when the real issue is people won't take jobs. …[T]here are almost 10 and a half million job openings in this country."

"…[T]he Biden administration crowing about [low numbers of jobless claims] is like, you're losing 35 to nothing in a football game and you score in the fourth quarter a field goal and then you're running around the field like you just won the Super Bowl," she continued. "That's how idiotic it is."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Co-host Joe Concha suggested that instead of calling Al Roker on Thanksgiving, Biden should have called the families of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.

"He's barely talked about that," he said. "I would have gone to Wisconsin before I go to Nantucket."

Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving at billionaire David Rubenstein's $30-million Nantucket home while inflation grips the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president claimed during the call to Roker that "America is back." Biden, Concha quipped, was half-right.

"I think he means back in 1979 because that's what we're dealing with, with inflation, supply chain, gas prices and an unstable…Middle East, in essence, right?" he said. "So America is back, not quite. … One-quarter of this country says that this country is on the right track right now. If that's back, I'd rather be back in 1979."