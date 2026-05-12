DHS Sec Mullin points finger at Newsom over alleged Chinese infiltration of California after CCP mayor charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies for leading to the alleged infiltration of Chinese actors into California on "The Story" Tuesday.

His comments come after the Justice Department accused a California mayor of acting at the direction of the Chinese Communist Party.

"[Newsom] does the bidding for the extreme left, and he's more interested in taking care of the criminals on the streets than taking care of the constituents on his actual streets," Mullin told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

"You expect this kind of stuff to happen. It's shameful. It should never happen, but unfortunately, in this case, it looks like it did."

CALIFORNIA POLITICAL OPERATIVE ALLEGEDLY ACTED AS ILLEGAL AGENT OF CHINA: DOJ

Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang was federally charged with acting as an illegal agent for the People’s Republic of China, according to the DOJ, and has since resigned from her post.

Mullin said California’s sanctuary jurisdiction as well as Democrats’ "political theater" entices foreign adversaries to infiltrate the United States.

CHINA'S MALIGN INFLUENCE TOUCHES EVERY ASPECT OF US LIFE. WE ALL NEED TO HELP STOP THEM

"They feel like there is an open-door invitation in these sanctuary cities, and it's not just China. This is North Korea, this is Russia," the DHS secretary said. "This is our adversaries all over the place that’s using the political theater that the Democrats have drawled as a point of weakness to be able to infiltrate our communities."

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S VISA POLICY THWARTS CHINA’S SPY NETWORK ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES – AND IN CONGRESS

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom and his office for comment.

Federal prosecutors alleged Wang pushed pro-China messaging from 2020 to 2022, before taking office.

Wang agreed to plead guilty to the felony offense and has admitted to have acted "at the direction and control" of the Chinese government. She faces up to 10 years in federal prison with a potential $250,000 fine.

This case, which Mullin said undermines national security, comes as President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a high-stakes summit in China this week.

Mullin said Chinese leadership cannot outmaneuver Trump while expressing hope the meeting could bring about positive change for Taiwan and the U.S.-China nuclear arms agreement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully we can prevent China from going into Taiwan in 2027, like they have repeatedly said they were going to do. Hopefully we can keep this nuclear arms build-up from getting out of control," he added.

"China hasn't always been a great partner, but with President Trump, maybe we can get back on solid ground, and the only person that could do it would be President Trump if it's possible."