Kamala Harris called out on 'The Five' on border crisis: Where is she?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The co-hosts of "The Five" Monday questioned where border czar and Vice President Kamala Harris is as the border crisis intensifies and the largest migrant caravan approaches the U.S.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Look here's the thing. You'd think the woman as a prosecutor would understand that if our money is going to corrupt governments in Central America, and she's been tasked with the idea of finding out what the root causes of immigration are, that she would do exactly what you're talking about Jesse. That is common sense. But this woman is lazy. She is a lazy human being. She doesn't want to focus her message, she doesn't want to get out there.

HARRIS UNHAPPY WITH ‘BORDER CZAR’ TITLE THAT CAME WITH NORTHERN TRIANGLE ASSIGNMENT: BOOK

She's been in Latin America for three full days. Meanwhile, Joe Biden was there a few weeks ago, six days in a row, and now they have an end game. They want to try to get people to the Summit of the Americas. She's calling everybody and begging them to show up, and they won't show. I mean the woman is… She's more than a laughingstock. She's more than someone who is inept. She is lazy. She doesn't deserve a job. She should just resign. She's not doing anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: