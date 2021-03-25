The border crisis is ‘getting bigger:’ Sara Carter with the insider scoop

The developing immigration crisis at the southern border does not seem to be getting better, investigative reporter and Fox News contributor Sara Carter reported on "Hannity" Thursday from Weslaco, Texas.

"The crisis is even getting bigger on the border," she said. "Particularly with the drug cartels."

According to The Dallas Morning News, coronavirus cases have increased among migrant children and are now infecting law enforcement and Border Patrol officials. The report states 2,900 immigrant minors and 1,470 border personnel have tested positive so far.

In addition to health concerns, Carter said Mexican drug cartels are "waging a war" that is growing more dangerous every day. Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Carter there is no doubt they are in the middle of a crisis.

"[The cartels] are exploiting the current situation because they see the benefit to benefit off these people that are crossing over," he said.

Olivarez said the department is prepared to protect the state of Texas from cartel activity as the situation worsens. Carter mentioned the effectiveness of Texas Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star program which deploys backup security assets to high threat areas on the border.

"These are the men and women on the front lines that are not only combating the cartels but are basically the first line of hope for some of these migrants [who] have been abused, [who] are coming into the country basically...on death’s door," she said.