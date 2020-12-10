The Atlantic writer David Frum hasn’t updated tweet that condemned ‘obviously bogus’ Hunter Biden story

The Atlantic staff writer David Frum's pre-election tweet condemning those who shared what he called an "obviously bogus" New York Post story detailing Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings overseas has not aged well.

“The people on far right and far left who publicized the obviously bogus @nypost story were not dupes," Frum tweeted on Oct. 18. "They were accomplices. The story could not have been more obviously fake if it had been wearing dollar-store spectacles and attached plastic mustache."

On Wednesday, the president-elect's son revealed in a statement that his "tax affairs" were being investigated by the U.S. attorney's office in Delaware.

MEDIA FINALLY COVERS HUNTER BIDEN STORY AFTER AVOIDING CONTROVERSY BEFORE ELECTION

The Post reports, which were based on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and purportedly containing evidence of his dealings in Ukraine and other nations, were the subject of an unprecedented media blackout.

Twitter censored the story and many mainstream media outlets dismissed or simply ignored the news. But a well-placed government source told Fox News on Wednesday that Hunter Biden is a subject/target of a grand jury investigation. According to the source, "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" refers to someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement released by the Biden transition team Wednesday, Hunter Biden said: “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

Frum has sent a plethora of tweets since the news of the Hunter Biden investigation broke but he has not updated or deleted his message condemning anyone who publicized the Post’s report.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.