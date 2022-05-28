Expand / Collapse search
Texas school shooting: Uvalde judge says healing will be 'long road'

Judge Eulalio Diaz provides a local's reaction to the Uvalde school shooting

Elementary school shooting affected the whole community: Justice of peace Video

Uvalde, Texas, Justice of the Peace Eulalio Diaz tells 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country' that Uvalde will work on 'trying to heal' and anticipates a 'long road' ahead.

Uvalde, Texas, Justice of the Peace Eulalio Diaz predicted Saturday that the Uvalde community faces a "long road" to healing from the town's shooting at Robb Elementary School on "Cross Country."

JUDGE EULALIO DIAZ: [We] try to heal — work to try to heal. It's going to be a tough road. This just didn't affect the families that lost children or lost loved ones. This affected the whole community because everybody somehow has a tie back to an individual [who] lost someone… It's going to be a long road. I said, I know when the cameras finally leave, we need to have assistance for counseling available for our people here, and to help us through this. And we need to have them there whenever school starts in August again, because the kids are out. 

UVALDE, TEXAS, OFFICERS HOSTED 'ACTIVE SHOOTER SCENARIO TRAINING' IN MARCH

Kids are out of school now, and they're not coming back. So it's not like you can reach out to them, and in some of the cultures in south Texas and where we're at, in most places, people don't go ask for help. And they'll say, "I'm okay, I'm okay." Like, I will say for right now, "I'm okay," but after this, I'm going to need to visit — I'm going to need to get around — speak to somebody to kind of let it out. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

