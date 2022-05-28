Texas school shooting blamed on all Second Amendment supporters by WaPo columnist: 'You. It's your fault'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington Post opinion column Thursday addressed every single Second Amendment-supporting American in the second person and declared, "You. It’s your fault" that the Texas school shooting and others happened.

The hyper-judgmental, accusatory post from columnist Christine Emba denounced people who argue that mass shootings are caused by external forces other than the fact that we have gun rights in this country.

Mocking them, she wrote, "The problem is mental illness. The problem is lone-wolf gunmen. The problem is soft targets. The problem is evil. The problem is them, over there; it’s their fault that the kids keep getting killed. Wrong the problem is you."

Emba then stated that Barack Obama was right when he slammed Americans for loving their guns: "Way back in 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) was castigated for saying that some Americans ‘cling to guns,’ and for suggesting that this was unreasonable or unhealthy. The evidence — which is to say the pileup of bodies year after year — suggests he was correct."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: ELON MUSK ASKS WHY MEDIA GIVES MASS MURDERERS THE ATTENTION THEY DESIRE

She mentioned how other politicians, "seeing the backlash" to Obama’s statements, "learned what not to say. They learned not to point fingers, because they knew that they, too, would be accused of hating freedom, loving tyranny, overreaching in pursuit of control."

"They learned not to say the obvious," Emba lectured, adding, "These mass shootings aren’t acts of God. The status quo is bad. Our lack of action on guns is killing people, and someone is to blame.

"But who?

"You. It’s your fault."

The columnist explained exactly who that "you" is, writing, "You, the gun-obsessed minority who lord over our politics and prevent change from being made. You, who mumble ‘thoughts and prayers’ but balk at action."

She mentioned, "You, the constitutional absolutist who believes that ‘the right to bear arms’ — written in the late 1700s, when a state-of-the-art weapon was the flintlock musket — should be expanded to include modern-day, high-capacity automatic rifles, at the cost of children’s lives."

TEXAS SHOOTING: KEITH OLBERMANN ACCUSES CONSERVATIVES OF BEING IN THE 'SCHOOL CHILDREN KILLING BUSINESS'

She then went after recreational shooters too, stating, "You, the ‘shooting hobbyist’ or ‘gun enthusiast’ who advocates against gun control because you think anything that makes your weekend amusement even the slightest bit more difficult to participate in is not to be borne."

"You, the performative patriot who believes that background checks, age limitations, training requirements — any reasonable regulations that could help keep people safe — are insufferable limitations on your freedom," she continued.

Emba also included "the sophist who says ‘guns don’t kill people, people kill people,’" the "the pundit who sneers that your opponents ‘don’t want a solution’ and then refuses to provide your own," and "You, who would rather forget about the children murdered and the families broken, because if we thought about them too much you’d feel bad and might have to give something up" in her indictment round-up.

The columnist amended her screed and claimed it’s an American problem. "Let’s not stop the finger-pointing there. If it’s a ‘you’ problem, it’s an ‘us’ problem, too — the United States and its culture writ large, right and left included."

Emba described the United States as "A country that defines itself by its freedom — and has, over decades, fetishized a misguided ideal of ‘liberty’ that values the individual over everyone and everything else."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She mentioned how our leaders are "wringing their hands and offering empty platitudes… as if the solutions aren’t obvious, as if the actions one could take haven’t been modeled for us by other countries for decades," and that Americans need to "stop pretending we are the ones under attack. To stop gaslighting the real victims, who have already suffered tragedy enough."

Emba concluded her screed, writing, "It’s time to admit that we — we Americans, and the rationalizations we tolerate — are to blame. Only then can we shoulder the responsibility to act."