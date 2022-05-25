Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas school shooting suspect was 'flashing red': Former FBI assistant director

Chris Swecker looks back on the Texas school shooting suspect's warning signs

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Controlling access to schools 'one of the most important things': Former FBI official Video

Controlling access to schools 'one of the most important things': Former FBI official

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker discusses how to prevent another school shooting after the Texas shooting on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker claimed the alleged shooter of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was "flashing red" ahead of his "unspeakable, cowardly act" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS SWECKER: Like every mass shooter, especially the young ones, this one was flashing red, it appears, which is no surprise… They seem to always communicate threats. They seem to articulate what they're thinking, their state of mind. The people around them can't help but notice that. We don't know whether anybody reported this and whether any law enforcement officer ever had any contact with him over this. 

LIVE UPDATES: UVALDE, TEXAS, SHOOTING

One of the most important things you can do is control access, especially after school has started. And in this case, there ought to be one access point, especially for an elementary school, which is fairly small. 

HARRIS CALLS FOR ACTION AFTER TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SHOOTING

And a threat assessment team inside the school, if someone is flashing red or somebody is exhibiting behaviors, there needs to be a team that gets together and assesses what's going on and goes to get law enforcement involved. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Texas school shooting an ‘unspeakable, cowardly act’: Swecker Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.