Texas school shooting suspect was 'flashing red': Former FBI assistant director

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker claimed the alleged shooter of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was "flashing red" ahead of his "unspeakable, cowardly act" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS SWECKER: Like every mass shooter, especially the young ones, this one was flashing red, it appears, which is no surprise… They seem to always communicate threats. They seem to articulate what they're thinking, their state of mind. The people around them can't help but notice that. We don't know whether anybody reported this and whether any law enforcement officer ever had any contact with him over this.

One of the most important things you can do is control access, especially after school has started. And in this case, there ought to be one access point, especially for an elementary school, which is fairly small.

And a threat assessment team inside the school, if someone is flashing red or somebody is exhibiting behaviors, there needs to be a team that gets together and assesses what's going on and goes to get law enforcement involved.

