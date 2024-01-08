Texas rancher sends stern message to Biden, Mayorkas over border surge: This is 'treason'

A Texas rancher slammed the Biden administration Monday on "Fox & Friends," calling the president and one of his top officials "traitors."

In a live interview from the border town of Eagle Pass, reporter Lawrence Jones asked Wayne King what he would say to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"That he's a traitor. He's an absolute traitor. He lies under oath. He says that the border is secure. It's not. He took an oath to protect us, and he's not doing it. The whole administration is the same way. Even our president, the President of the United States, I call him a traitor too."

BIDEN ADMIN EYES MORE DEPORTATION FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA AS MIGRANT NUMBERS SHATTER RECORDS

King said Texas Governor Abbott is trying to keep his state safe and the federal government is trying to prevent him from doing so, calling it "treason."

When asked if he believes there is an end goal for these policies, King suggested that the administration hopes this will give them votes. He noted the "trash and debris" and damage that is occurring on his and others' property due to the constant flow of migrants.

While filming at the border, he caught footage of an illegal immigrant crossing over razor wire from Honduras.

State attorneys general from the heartland will testify at the first impeachment hearing of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, Fox News Digital has learned -- and will describe the effect the ongoing migrant crisis has had on their states, despite their distance from the besieged border.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will testify about the impacts of the crisis on their states, as well as the legal challenges they have launched against the Biden administration’s policies. They are also expected to describe how they believe Mayorkas is not enforcing the law.

The hearing on Wednesday, "Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States," marks the first impeachment hearing after a year of investigations and reports by the House Homeland Security Committee which looked at the handling of the nearly three-year migrant crisis.

The House voted to refer impeachment articles to the committee in November, and on Wednesday the committee will now take up that process. It comes as border numbers have hit a new record, with over 302,000 migrant encounters in December.

"Secretary Mayorkas’ unprecedented and intentional border crisis has impacted every city and state in our country," Chairman Mark Green said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The chaos and devastation at the border and in our communities are the result of Alejandro Mayorkas’ failure to fulfill his oath as secretary of Homeland Security. His primary responsibility is to secure the homeland—and he has failed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Houston Keene contributed to this report.