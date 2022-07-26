Texas police chief praises officer who chased suspect after being shot in face: 'A benevolent warrior'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Police Officer Crystal Sepulveda is recovering after she was shot in the face and foot while in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle. She is now said to be in "great spirits" and on the road to recovery after the incident over the weekend.

Missouri City, Texas Police Chief Mike Berezin said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that officers at the hospital told him she's talking "nonstop"

""Interestingly, her jaw is wired shut. So that's her bubbly personality persevering through all of this," Berezin told host Steve Doocy.

Berezin said Sepulveda had located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the car when the driver sped away. Sepulveda followed the suspect, who later crashed the stolen vehicle just outside the city. She then engaged in a foot pursuit.

Sepulveda paused when the suspect entered the backyard of a residence. She directed other officers to cut off the possible escape route.

"It was a very quiet neighborhood, so you could hear a person's voice a long way," Berezin said. "And the reason I say that – this criminal knew she was close, and instead of pushing through the yard and running out the other side, he decided to wait and ambush her."

Berezin said the suspect "unloaded" on Sepulveda when she entered the yard.

"He opened up on her. And it wasn't one or two shots, he wasn't trying to flee. He clearly ambushed her," Berezin said.

He said Sepulveda then got up and continued in her pursuit of the suspect, slipping in her own blood.

The suspect went on to shoot at other officers. He was struck by returning fire and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers helped Sepulveda into a police vehicle and rushed her to the hospital.

Berezin touted Sepulveda as a "benevolent warrior" and said he is proud of her.

The local community has since come together to raise money for Sepulveda and her family while she is in recovery.

"She's the epitome of perseverance and courage," Berezin said.

