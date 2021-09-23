Expand / Collapse search
Texas Mayor blasts Biden for a 'failed presidency'

Don McLaughlin calls the Biden administration a 'clown show'

Texas Mayor slams Biden admin: 'They are turning a blind eye' to border crisis Video

Texas Mayor slams Biden admin: 'They are turning a blind eye' to border crisis

Mayor of Uvalde, TX Don McLaughlin discusses the Biden administration handling of the immigration crisis in Texas on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Uvalde, Texas Mayor Donald McLaughlin told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday that "illegal immigrants are getting more and more aggressive with landowners" as the border crisis continues to worsen.

Donald McLaughlin: It’s pretty much a clown show. I mean, the border is wide open, and all of the checkpoints are closed, from west Texas to Del Rio. The foot traffic increased tenfold. The human smuggling has increased tenfold. No border patrol agents available. They’re all down at Del Rio processing Haitians. It’s just — it is just getting crazier and crazier and crazier and these — these peaceful immigrants, illegal immigrants, they keep talking about, are getting more and more aggressive with landowners. They’re doing more destruction of property. They’re tearing things up. Trashing ranch houses, trashing vehicles. And, you know, you can complain all you want, but this is — this administration turns a blind eye to it. This is such a failed administration and a failed president, it’s terrible.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Texas Mayor describes border as a 'clown show' Video
