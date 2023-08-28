Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick goes off on 'cold-hearted' Biden as migrant crisis grows: 'He doesn't care'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick did not hold back Monday when calling out the Biden administration and President Biden for the border crisis and accused the president of being "cold-hearted."

The Republican official joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why Texas was left with no choice but to handle the crisis on its own without support from the federal government.

After Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused Texas of sending migrants across the country as a "political act", Patrick said, "everything the president has done since he's been elected has been a political act."

Patrick suggested the mayors of Los Angeles and New York City could "cry him a river" for being sanctuary cities but when faced with the influx of migrants they began to complain.

"I thought you were sanctuary cities. I thought you want them. Guess not."

"If it weren't for the 4 billion we just put in our new budget, 4 billion, that's bigger than some state's entire budget to protect our own border, which, by the way, if you stretched it out, 1,200 miles, would go from Atlanta to Maine. That's how much we have to protect because this president is not. We deal with it every day."

Patrick said, "This president is one cold-hearted SOB. I don't curse, that's son of a biscuit. But when you don't care about your own citizens dying of fentanyl. When you don't care about a humanitarian crisis of women and children coming to this country, being raped and put into indentured servitude, when you don't care about law enforcement on the street having to deal with criminal gangs and losing their lives, this is one cold-hearted president. He doesn't care."

Patrick responded to the criticism Texas has faced for placing buoys in the Rio Grande to deter migrants from swimming across.

"They don't like the buoys we put in the water. Guess what, we put them in to save people from drowning, drownings are down. This president doesn't care about anyone. Total socialist, Marxist government, they say they care about everyone, but they care about no one. They don't care if people die to achieve their political purpose."

In defense of the buoy barrier – which was installed on the Rio Grande in July near the border city of Eagle Pass – Gov. Greg Abbott said it was erected to prevent a surge of migrants into the U.S. as a result of the Biden administration and Congress failing to secure the border.

A case over whether Texas can keep a floating buoy barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border went to court last week. U.S. District Judge David Ezra began to hear arguments in the lawsuit brought by the Justice Department, which argues the barrier poses humanitarian and environmental risks and could further strain international relations with Mexico.

The hearing in Austin came as numerous legal challenges are thrown at Texas' Operation Lone Star – Abbott's initiative to secure the border and crackdown on illegal immigration that included the construction of the floating barrier.

