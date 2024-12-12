Texas lieutenant gov has message for blue state leaders who resist immigration laws: 'Buck up, buttercup'

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again, many Democratic leaders are vowing to resist the incoming administration's immigration plans.

While some leaders, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, have shifted their attitude toward Trump's upcoming agenda, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sent a warning to other blue city and state leaders.

"Every blue state governor and mayor who does this: You better buck up, buttercup. I don't care if you're male or female. We mean business in Texas, and Tom Homan means business and President Trump means business," Patrick said Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

Although a number of Democratic leaders vowed to resist Trump's immigration agenda, top party names including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and New York City Mayor Eric Adams seemed to change their tune on the president-elect's plans.

Adams revealed he has the "same goal" as Trump when it comes to illegal immigration.

"His goal is the same goal I have," Adams said. "We cannot allow dangerous individuals to commit repeated violent acts of violence in our cities across America. This can't be a safe haven for violent individuals. You have a right, a privilege, to live in this country, and those who want to commit acts of violence — they are violating that privilege."

Pritzker said he agrees with one part of "border czar" appointee Tom Homan's historic mass deportation campaign under the incoming Trump administration .

"Violent criminals who are undocumented and convicted of violent crime should be deported," Pritzker said at a news conference, FOX 32 Chicago reported. "I do not want them in my state, I don't think they should be in the United States."

Despite comments from Pritzker and Adams, a slew of Democratic lawmakers and officials across the country have promised either not to cooperate with the incoming Trump administration's plans for mass deportations or to resist them entirely.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in November he was willing to go to jail over opposition to the deportations.

Homan had responded to the statement by saying he was willing to jail him, noting the same statutes he pointed to when speaking to "Hannity."

"I'm absolutely disgusted by every act of this administration and every act of every Democrat in every blue state and blue city," Patrick said, claiming the blue leaders are "undermining the will of the people" and "putting their people in harm's way."

Patrick also torched the Biden administration and President Biden's "legacy."

"He lets off his son. He's letting off all these criminals. He's doing everything he can with these blue state governors and mayors to destroy this country. They are traitors to this country, leaving terrorists, leaving murderers, leaving rapists in this country, and now he wants to sabotage this president before he takes off. It is disgraceful and disgusting," he said.

"[Biden] will go down as the worst, most despicable president in the history of this country because no one has done more to damage this country and hurt American citizens."

Fox News Digital's Pilar Arias and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.