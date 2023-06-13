Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs four parental rights bills: 'Our schools are for education, not indoctrination'

'Parents deserve access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught,' Abbott said

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
North Dakota parental rights advocate grills district for 'setting a really bad precedent' on gender law Video

North Dakota parental rights advocate grills district for 'setting a really bad precedent' on gender law

Cassie Schmidt, a North Dakota mom who leads a parental advocacy group on Facebook, discusses parents' roles in education and a local school board's refusal to follow state law by hiding kids' gender identities from parents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed four bills to "empower" parents.

"Our schools are for education, NOT indoctrination," Abbott said in a tweet.

"Parents deserve access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught. Today, I signed four bills to deliver on that promise. A great start, but there is more work to be done."

Joining Abbott at the bill signing ceremony were Texas lawmakers, parents, and other "parent empowerment advocates."

NEW ANALYSIS SHOWS RANDI WEINGARTEN ACCRUED TAX-PAYER FUNDED PENSION FOR TIME SPENT OUTSIDE OF THE CLASSROOM

Among the four bills he signed, two address sexually explicit books, which allude to the current national conversation about book bans. Many school boards, especially in states governed by Republicans, have implemented measures to filter books that are deemed inappropriate. 

Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed four bills to "empower" parents, a move he called a fulfillment of a promise to give parents" access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught." (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

House Bill 900 prohibits the use of "harmful" books and library content that contain sexually explicit, pervasively vulgar, or educationally unsuitable material.

To double down on the crackdown on books, Abbott signed another bill, House Bill 1605, that enables parents to access and review instructional materials. Furthermore, school districts are required to provide teachers with instructional materials so that the teachers do not have to do the task themselves.

RANDI WEINGARTEN CLAIMS CHILDREN ‘DO BETTER IN SCHOOLS UNDER TEACHERS UNIONS’

The other bill, House Bill 1926, seeks to "empower parents of students with special needs," per the governor’s statement. Lastly, the fourth bill gives parents the option to determine whether their child should repeat a grade level, as opposed to "school administrators."

School classroom

House Bill 900 prohibits the use of "harmful" books and library content that contain sexually explicit, pervasively vulgar, or educationally unsuitable material. (iStock)

American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis reacted to the legislation, stating the "package of bills is a great step in the right direction towards securing parental rights in education." 

"To truly empower parents, however, the Texas legislature must pass universal school choice during an upcoming special session on education freedom. The only way to truly hold schools accountable is to allow all families to vote with their feet," DeAngelis said. 

He added, "School choice is a Republican Party platform issue and 88% of Texas Republican primary voters support school choice."

TEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT RANDI WEINGARTEN ENCOURAGES EDUCATORS TO ERASE THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA HISTORY

The signing of the four bills underscores the phenomenon of parents across the country paying closer attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and contesting books they deem inappropriate. 

parents protesting maryland

American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis reacted to the legislation, stating the "package of bills is a great step in the right direction towards securing parental rights in education."  (Asra Normani)

Issues in education have become a top concern among voters. School board meetings have often become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials, reigniting the debate on how much control parents have over their children's education.

The issues have prompted parents to rise up to run for school board seats and form parental rights groups after concerns over educational content during the coronavirus pandemic. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn