This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New analysis shows Randi Weingarten accrued tax-payer funded pension for time spent outside of the classroom

Weingarten only taught full-time for 3 years according to the analysis.

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Randi Weingarten says Republicans 'just don't want public schools' Video

Randi Weingarten says Republicans 'just don't want public schools'

The American Federation of Teachers president was tasked with laying out 'the sheer breadth of Republican attacks' on public schools during an MSNBC appearance.

An analysis revealed that the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten accrued a taxpayer-funded New York City pension for time spent out of the classroom while leading the United Federation of Teachers.

According to a FOIA request filed by the Freedom Foundation to the Teachers Retirement System of New York City, Weingarten has been credited with more than a decade of "service time" while out of the classroom leading the UFT. 

A provision in NYC’s union contract with the UFT allows teachers to go on leave from their teaching position to serve as union officers. 

RANDI WEINGARTEN CLAIMS CHILDREN ‘DO BETTER IN SCHOOLS UNDER TEACHERS UNIONS’

A U.S. classroom

The analysis shows Weingarten's pension will calculate to 15 years of working as public school teacher when she only worked for about 4 years.  (iStock)

Per the analysis, "Records obtained by the Freedom Foundation from the Teachers’ Retirement System of the City of New York (TRSNYC) show that Weingarten’s taxpayer-funded pension will be calculated on the basis that she has worked full-time for more than 15 years as a public-school teacher in New York City schools when, in reality, she only worked about four."

Freedom Foundation’s analysis indicates that Weingarten would not have become vested in the city’s teacher retirement package at all without credit for the time leading the UFT. 

Although Weingarten accrued about four years of service credit in the NYC teachers’ pension system based on her time in the classroom, she needed at least five years to become vested in the pension and eligible for benefits. 

UTAH GOVERNOR SIGNS MAJOR EDUCATION FUNDING BILL, BECOMING THIRD STATE TO ENSHRINE SCHOOL CHOICE INTO LAW

Weingarten claimed to have worked as a New York City public school teacher for six years. But, the analysis found she only worked full-time as a teacher for three years, after having spent three years as a per diem substitute.

Randi Weingarten

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten speaks to the audience at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers Friday, July 13, 2018 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Records show that Weingarten taught for no more than three years full-time at Clara Barton High School in NYC, from 1994 until her election as a union officer in 1997. 

However, she received more than 11 years of additional service credit after being elected as a union officer and going on union leave.

According to Freedom Foundation’s calculations, taxpayers will bear nearly the entire cost of Weingarten’s eventual pension benefits based on pension benefits for teachers with less than 20 years of service credit.

TEACHERS UNION PRESIDENT RANDI WEINGARTEN ENCOURAGES EDUCATORS TO ERASE THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA HISTORY

Freedom Foundation estimates that Weingarten’s pension benefits could easily cost taxpayers more than $200,000. 

Furthermore, the analysis estimates that Weingarten will receive about $15,300 per year when she retires. If she retires at age 70 and draws the pension for 15 years, she’d receive $230,000, not counting annual cost-of-living increases.

Weingarten has simultaneously received a generous salary and retirement benefits while employed at UFT and AFT.

The AFT represents 1.7 million members across the U.S.

While being the president of the AFT, Weingarten supported prolonged COVID-19 school closures and promoted progressive ideology in American classrooms. 

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 27, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The last national report card shows the impact that forced at-home learning may have had on schoolchildren, finding the largest decrease in reading scores in three decades. 

Math scores, meanwhile, saw their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the statistics are a sign that schools need to redouble their efforts, using billions of dollars that Congress gave schools to help students recover. 

