Abbott touts 'downward trend' in key coronavirus metrics as Texas starts 'phase two' of reopening

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" Monday to outline Phase Two of his reopening plan for the Lone Star State, which comes as the percentage of coronavirus cases continues to decline.

"Let me tell you what many media outlets will not tell you," Abbot told host Sean Hannity. "Today, when Texas reopened even more for business, maybe as open as any state in the country, today also was the lowest number of COVID deaths since April 3rd.

"Yesterday was the lowest number of COVID-related hospitalization since the middle part of April," he added "Texas has a downward trend of those testing positive for COVID-19 as a percent of all the people testing postive."

Under Abbott's order, childcare facilities can reopen immediately, restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity on Friday, and bars, which had remained closed, can open at 25 percent capacity along with Bowling alleys.

Youth sports and other camps will be allowed to open by June, and professional sports, including auto racing, golf, softball and tennis leagues can apply with the state to host events without spectators.

"All the trends are going good and Texas is opening up for business," Abbott said.

"Know this," the governor added, "as we gather today, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve, Texas has the lowest unemployment rate of any large state in America. And we will be adding more jobs by the day."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.