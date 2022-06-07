Texas candidate hammers Biden admin as record migrant caravan heads to border: 'Chaos kills'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican congressional candidate Irene Aremendariz-Jackson described how America's migrant surge is hitting close to home, telling "Fox & Friends First" host Todd Piro that U.S. leaders need to "stand up for Americans" instead of kowtowing to illegal immigrants.

"Chaos kills," she said, quoting former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, adding, "enough with the demands and enough with the porous borders."

Armendariz-Jackson went on to urge Americans to demand that their elected officials prioritize safety for American citizens by implementing border tougher immigration practices then responded to one Haitian migrant's demands that Biden "keep his promise" to "recall Title 42" and provide migrants with "real asylum," telling Piro that migrants are making such demands because of the current administration's hospitable tendencies.

"This administration has empowered illegal aliens, has empowered everybody except Americans," she said. "I want to remind the Biden administration that they were elected… to provide safety and tranquility for the American people. That is in our Constitution."

She then circled back to footage of the Haitian migrant, which sparked intense controversy since airing. "How dare they demand anything from my country," she said. "What did they do to earn it?"

Armendariz-Jackson, a veteran who is married to a Border Patrol agent, ripped the Biden administration further, arguing it has "completely failed" and cited poll numbers showing 70 percent of the American public "have no trust" in the president.