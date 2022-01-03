Testing shortage is 'another preventable and Biden self-inflicted disaster:' Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed the Biden administration on Monday for empty promises and an "inexcusable" lack of leadership as omicron rages nationwide in his opening monologue on "Hannity."

"Biden’s first year as president has been a disaster, a failure and almost every single thing he uttered was dead wrong," Hannity began. "Even Joe’s entire closing argument 2020 on the campaign trail was a big lie. Biden vowed that he would shut down that virus despite inheriting not one, not two, but three vaccines and of course monoclonal antibody treatments in a country on the mend."

Hannity pointed to the staggering number of deaths caused by the coronavirus, telling viewers that "more Americans have died from Covid-19 under Biden, 418,000, than under Donald Trump in 2020."

As omicron continues to spread rapidly and testing shortages persist in states across the country, Hannity wondered what exactly Biden had in mind when he repeatedly pledged to "stop the virus" on the 2020 campaign.

"What was Joe’s great plan to stop the virus? Well, a hope and a wish apparently, because just before Christmas with omicron, the new variant, raging, Biden finally admitted I can’t stop this virus, there’s no federal solution to COVID-19. Joe, I thought you said you would shut it down," the host said.

"Where is’ Joe's Operation Warp Speed for testing Americans when they need a test? Where is Joe’s Operation Warp Speed for therapeutics and antibody treatments? Where’s Joe’s Operation Warp Speed for studies on natural immunity? Where’s the warp speed on these two antiviral medicines that show us so much promise," Hannity said.

Biden defended the testing shortage, telling Americans before the holidays that his administration is not at fault because "nobody saw this coming."

"Joe, did you miss the delta variant like you missed the cultural phenomenon of Let’s Go Brandon?" Hannity fired back.

"In December of 2020, Joe Biden called the testing shortage a travesty. Joe, that makes your failure inexcusable," the host said.

Defend it as he may, Biden's testing failure is just "another preventable and Biden self-inflicted disaster just like the border, just like energy, just like the economy, just like foreign policy," Hannity concluded, "and pretty much everything else."