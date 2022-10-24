Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Ted Cruz's 'View' appearance highlights importance of opposing voices holding civil discourse, senator says

Cruz responded to profane treatment by Yankee fans the previous evening, remarking, 'Scoreboard'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Ted Cruz reveals why he really went on 'The View'

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz shreds President Biden's border policies and explains his appearance on 'The View' on 'The Story.'

Sen. Ted Cruz's trip to New York City was initially met with a Bronx cheer at Yankee Stadium, and later a contentious appearance on "The View" in Manhattan.

Cruz, a Republican Texas senator, who was booed and sworn in while watching his Houston Astros, ultimately knocked the Bronx Bombers out of the World Series contention, said his back-and-forth with "View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin was well worth the jeers.

"I'll tell you, it was a bit of a circus," Cruz said, citing "climate radicals" in the audience who interrupted his appearance.

TRUMP RAID WAS BIDEN ‘METASTASIZING’ NIXON OBAMA TACT OF TARGETING POLITICAL ENEMIES: CRUZ

Ted Cruz on "The View", October 24, 2022. (ABC News/Screenshot)

"But the reason I went on ‘The View’ is I think it's important that conservatives reach much more broadly than just preaching to the choir that we need to reach," he said. "A lot of the viewers of ‘The View’ have only seen one partisan story the whole time."

Cruz mentioned Goldberg's comments about January 6, 2021, and her contention that only Republicans have objected to elections.

PENNSYLVANIA'S DOUG MASTRIANO SAYS ‘FUTURE OF THE NATION’ HINGES ON GOVERNOR'S RACE IN KEYSTONE STATE

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)

Cruz cited House January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson himself as one noted election objector — as the Mississippi Democrat formally objected to Ohio's 2004 electoral count in favor of former President George W. Bush. He also pointed to Hillary Clinton calling 2016 "illegitimate" among other examples.

"Whoopi Goldberg insisted — she was obsessed with January 6, and she said it's only Republicans who engage in violence," he said. "And I couldn't help but laugh. I said, ‘Did you miss an entire year of Antifa riots all over the country firebombing cities… ?'"

Cruz noted Goldberg initially questioned the existence of Antifa riots, while later adding on "The Story" that she ignored the "lawlessness of Democrats trying to abolish the police."

Biden's politicizing of the criminal justice system and revenue services at the federal level is in turn "an incredible threat to the rule of law and our liberty."

"President Trump asked me to argue his case before the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court had taken it," he said of his new book. "So I described that case and what the fight was all about."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.