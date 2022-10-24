Ted Cruz's 'View' appearance highlights importance of opposing voices holding civil discourse, senator says

Sen. Ted Cruz's trip to New York City was initially met with a Bronx cheer at Yankee Stadium, and later a contentious appearance on "The View" in Manhattan.

Cruz, a Republican Texas senator, who was booed and sworn in while watching his Houston Astros, ultimately knocked the Bronx Bombers out of the World Series contention, said his back-and-forth with "View" hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin was well worth the jeers.

"I'll tell you, it was a bit of a circus," Cruz said, citing "climate radicals" in the audience who interrupted his appearance.

"But the reason I went on ‘The View’ is I think it's important that conservatives reach much more broadly than just preaching to the choir that we need to reach," he said. "A lot of the viewers of ‘The View’ have only seen one partisan story the whole time."

Cruz mentioned Goldberg's comments about January 6, 2021, and her contention that only Republicans have objected to elections.

Cruz cited House January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson himself as one noted election objector — as the Mississippi Democrat formally objected to Ohio's 2004 electoral count in favor of former President George W. Bush. He also pointed to Hillary Clinton calling 2016 "illegitimate" among other examples.

"Whoopi Goldberg insisted — she was obsessed with January 6, and she said it's only Republicans who engage in violence," he said. "And I couldn't help but laugh. I said, ‘Did you miss an entire year of Antifa riots all over the country firebombing cities… ?'"

Cruz noted Goldberg initially questioned the existence of Antifa riots, while later adding on "The Story" that she ignored the "lawlessness of Democrats trying to abolish the police."

Biden's politicizing of the criminal justice system and revenue services at the federal level is in turn "an incredible threat to the rule of law and our liberty."

"President Trump asked me to argue his case before the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court had taken it," he said of his new book. "So I described that case and what the fight was all about."