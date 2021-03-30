Ted Cruz reflects on what he saw at the southern border: Biden is creating ‘public health menace’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined 'Hannity' Tuesday to discuss his recent trip to the southern border, detailing overcrowding in migrant facilities and 'caravans' of migrants coming into the United States.

SEN. TED CRUZ: Last Thursday and Friday I brought a group of 19 senators down to the border in Texas to the Rio Grande Valley. We started the trip Thursday night by joining the border patrol agents for their 10 p.m. muster. All of us took the chance to tell them 'thank you,' particularly at a time where they're not getting the support from their political superiors, I think it was important for them to know that we love them and we're grateful for the bravery they show every day.

We then joined them on their midnight patrol. We went out, we encountered caravans of illegal immigrants. Walking up the trails, coming north from the Rio Grande river. We saw little kids walking, some of them walking alone. We saw young mothers, some of them carrying infants and nursing them as they walked along the trails. And they all went to the first processing facility CBP has set up. It's outside, it's underneath a highway bridge, and it consists of a series of outdoor pens where the kids and the moms are just sitting or lying on the floor. They get processed, and they get sent through.

The next day we went to where they get sent, which is the Donna facility. The Donna is this gigantic tent city, it's massive. It was designed to hold 1,000 people, but with COVID restriction, it's capacity is only 250. When we toured the Donna facility, there were over 4,000 people cramed into there. These are the Biden cages.

