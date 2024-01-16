Ted Cruz endorses Trump, calls for unified front against Biden's 'cultural Marxist' agenda

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed former President Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination on Tuesday.

Cruz, who battled Trump in the 2016 contests only to become a staunch ally during his presidency, said the Iowa caucuses showed there is only one true candidate both ready and viable to take on the left wing and political establishment.

"[Iowa] was a dominating victory for Donald Trump: I've got to say, there's no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately. The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates," Cruz said.

"It's an amazing process, and I'm a big believer in letting democracy play out. Well, last night it played out, and I got to say Trump's victory was across the board… Congratulations to President Trump on that dominating victory. And at this point, I believe this race is over."

He called on the GOP to come together in order to beat President Biden and the "disastrous, cultural Marxist agenda in the White House."

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States. I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically," he said.

After Iowa, Cruz said, there is no path to victory for any of the remaining candidates. He said New Hampshire's primary may be closely contested, but that it will be essentially Trump's fait accompli after he likely wins in South Carolina.

Cruz had long stayed silent about his favorite in the 2024 Republican primary, as Newsweek recently noted he is also good friends with Trump rival Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

He reportedly called himself a political "Switzerland" when asked by the Texas Tribune about the race in 2023.

However, on Tuesday, Cruz made clear he is fully behind Trump.

"I'm a big believer we need to let the process play out: It did. And the results last night: 51% [of the vote, which included] 98 counties – that's compelling. And at this point, I think the contrast needs to be on substance and policy and records [versus Biden]," he said.

Cruz noted he is also a top senatorial election target for Democrats as he seeks a third term in the November election.

He will face the winner of a currently-undecided Democratic field, which notably includes Rep. Colin Allred, a Dallas County congressman and retired Tennessee Titans linebacker.

"I wear that as a badge of honor," he said of continuing to receive the ire and attention of Democrats as his reelection approaches.

"If you are a left-wing Democrat, after Donald Trump, there's nobody in the country you want to beat more than me. And Chuck Schumer has made clear I am his number one target in the country."

"The Democrats are going to spend $100 million this year trying to beat me and trying to flip Texas blue. Now, that ain't going to happen."