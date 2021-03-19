Fugitive murderer shares 'uncanny' similarities with notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy

Fox Nation’s "America’s Most Wanted Overtime" launched this week, following the revival of the acclaimed FOX original true-crime series, "America’s Most Wanted."



Among the three fugitives featured in the premiere episode was Glen Godwin, a convicted murderer and two-time prison escapee who was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List in 1996, after first escaping from Folsom State Prison in California nine years prior. His second escape, planned and executed after allegedly killing a member of a Mexican drug cartel in prison, occurred in 1991.

Fugitive hunter Lenny DePaul told Fox Nation host Nancy Grace it was the same prison that infamous drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán had escaped from one decade later. But Guzmán doesn’t seem to be the only notorious criminal with whom Godwin, described by DePaul as a "cold-blooded killer," shares something in common.

"I think he looks…like Ted Bundy," Grace shared, noting that the physical likeness between Bundy and Godwin is "uncanny."

Grace subsequently made another observation that served to underscore the eerie similarities between Godwin and his predecessor: both had successfully escaped from prison on two separate occasions. Bundy, among the most highly-profiled serial killers, had done so on instances six months apart in 1977.



When asked how DePaul believes Godwin managed to break out of jail twice, DePaul remarked that the criminal at large, much like Bundy has been described, is "charismatic…definitely a smooth operator. He could sell you your own shoes."



While Godwin is no longer on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, his whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

A new episode of "America's Most Wanted Overtime" will be available on Fox Nation every Monday starting at 10 p.m. ET following the airing of "America's Most Wanted" exclusively on FOX.

