Tech entrepreneur defends supporting Ron DeSantis after Bloomberg reporter called him 'divisive'

Tech entrepreneur David Sacks defended his support for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis during an interview with Bloomberg TV.

On Tuesday, Sacks appeared on "Bloomberg Technology" where host Emily Chang asked the former PayPal chief operating officer about his support for a "divisive candidate" like DeSantis.

"Why do you support such a divisive candidate, especially given the global health crisis we are facing?" Chang asked.

Why is he inherently more divisive than [Democratic California Gov.] Gavin Newsom on the other side of the spectrum?" Sacks answered back. "What I would argue is that words like ‘polarizing’ and ‘divisive’ assume a normative baseline in which everybody agrees. Everyone in the tech industry agrees because they all come from a certain information bubble and anyone who deviates from that orthodoxy is perceived as divisive."

Chang continued to question Sacks’ support for DeSantis as opposed to other less controversial politicians.

"So, but why DeSantis over many of the other candidates who you could host fundraisers for? I know you're bullish on Florida, but DeSantis and [Miami] Mayor Suarez, who was actually on the show last hour are on very different ends of the spectrum," Chang said.

Sacks replied that he did, in fact, support Suarez and explained that his support for DeSantis comes from his policy on lockdowns.

"In terms of why I like DeSantis, he was the first governor to stop these insane lockdowns. He found the right policy on lockdowns, which was to stop them, despite a hostile media. I respect that. When somebody takes the right position on an issue, despite the hostile media, that's something I can really respect. That's why I support him," Sacks said.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Sacks was hosting a fundraiser for DeSantis in San Francisco later this month. Tickets for the fundraiser range from $2,500 to $25,000.