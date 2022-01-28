Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Tech companies 'profit from my daughter's murder': Father of slain reporter

They profit from 'graphic content,' he says

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Andy Parker appears on 'America Reports' and laments tech companies' exploitation of his daughter's televised murder.

Virginia congressional candidate Andy Parker accused Big Tech of profiting from his daughter's televised murder Friday on "America Reports."

His daughter, Alison Parker, was a journalist who was murdered on live television in August 2015. Andy Parker has unsuccessfully petitioned YouTube and Facebook to remove the video. 

" … [T]hese tech companies profit from my daughter's murder," he said. "They profit from violence. They profit from graphic content."

  • Image 1 of 3

    Andy Parker, the father of  WDBJ7 TV reporter Alison Parker who was murdered. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    A photo sits amonst flowers at a candlelight vigil for Alison Parker. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Andy Parker, the father of WDBJ7 TV reporter Alison Parker who was murdered. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"And so, when we didn't hear … any other response from the [Federal Trade Commission], I thought, ‘You know, I have done everything I can to advance this as a private citizen, and the only next step that I can do is to run for Congress and fight it through Congress.’"

"Because that's where it's going to change," he added. "It's going to have to change with congressional action."

Tech companies have an underbelly: Congressional candidate Video

Parker said there is bipartisan concern, adding that "there are thousands of people [who] have had this issue and had problems and abuse." 

" … [F]or all the wonderful things that Google and Facebook have created, there is this underbelly that we're seeing," he said. "And I think the easiest solution — and it may not be the most popular — is you eliminate their protection from any liability. And if people have legitimate lawsuits, let them have their day in court. I can't do it, because they have unlimited protection."

" … [I]f they had to have the same oversight that Fox News does or The Washington Post or any legitimate news outlet — if they had to go abide by those same editorial standards — you wouldn't see this stuff," he concluded.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.