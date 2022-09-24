Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Teachers’ unions work ‘hand in hand’ with Democrats to push ‘insane’ ideology on kids: Karol Markowicz

President Biden addresses abortion, ‘MAGA Republicans’ in speech to America’s largest teachers' union

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
NY Post’s Karol Markowicz warns teachers’ unions work ‘hand in hand’ with Democrats Video

NY Post’s Karol Markowicz warns teachers’ unions work ‘hand in hand’ with Democrats

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz says President Biden gives power to special interest groups ‘even though it hurts children.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After President Biden addressed the National Education Association about "MAGA Republicans" and codifying Roe v. Wade, outraged parent and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz slammed the president working "hand in hand" with special interest groups "even though it hurts children," and called on Republicans to run on school issues ahead of November's midterm elections, on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

N.E.A. TEACHERS' UNION WHERE BIDEN SPOKE HAS SHOWERED DEMOCRATS WITH POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS OVER THE YEARS

‘FOX & FRIENDS’ CO-HOST PETE HEGSETH: Karol, does it surprise you at all that Joe Biden's speech to the NEA had nothing to do with the 'E' in their name?

U.S. President Joe Biden works "hand in hand" with teachers' unions to push "insane leftist ideas on our kids," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said on "Fox &amp; Friends Weekend" Saturday, September 24, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden works "hand in hand" with teachers' unions to push "insane leftist ideas on our kids," New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz said on "Fox &amp; Friends Weekend" Saturday, September 24, 2022.

KAROL MARKOWICZ: It doesn't, because neither party is interested in the education of children at all. President Biden continues to hand over power to this special interest group, even though it hurts children. And he let them set health policy, which kept schools closed during the pandemic, and now, instead of facing the damage that they've done, they're handed more power by this president. And parents need to understand that these unions go hand in hand with the Democratic Party to push insane leftist ideas on our kids: critical race theory, gender ideology and now this new shift to teaching kids about various kinks. It's all pushed by these union heads with the approval of the Biden administration.

Elections matter. If you vote for Democrats, understand that you are voting for this. And my message to the Republican Party: do not forget that parents are fired up. Talk to parents. Run on school issues. This is a layup for you. Don't miss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Mom panel slams Biden for teachers’ union speech addressing anything but education Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.