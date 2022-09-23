House Democrats have a ‘commitment' problem after GOP rolls out post midterm priorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are blasting the new "Commitment to America" agenda that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rolled out this week, calling it a "political stunt," and accusing Republicans of trying to distract voters just weeks before the November midterm elections.

"Republicans are mistaken if they think their political stunt less than 7 weeks before the election will be enough to distract voters from their toxic record," Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spokesperson Chris Taylor said in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital.

"While Democrats deliver critical investments, bring jobs back home from China, and fight to lower costs, Republicans stoke fear for power, obstruct popular legislation that will help everyday families, defend MAGA extremism, and push to ban abortion nationwide," he added.

The DCCC also took to social media to blast Republicans' agenda, tweeting "Kevin McCarthy's ‘Commitment to America’ at best –" above an image of a Ben and Jerry's ice cream container with the words "half baked" written on the side.

DCCC spokesperson Tommy Garcia told Fox News what Democrats had accomplished during their time in control of Congress, and vowed that the party would continue make more "progress" if November's elections lead to another Democratic majority.

"No thanks to Republicans, House Democrats delivered on infrastructure, lowering gas prices, keeping small businesses and schools open, tackling climate change, bringing jobs back home to America, funding police, lowering prescription drug prices and so much more," he said.

"A Democratic majority will build on this historic progress, continue fighting to lower the cost of living for working families, and stop the GOP’s plan to ban abortion nationwide, throw out votes if they don't like the results of an election, gut Social Security and Medicare, and stir up fear for their own benefit," he added.

McCarthy unveiled the "Commitment to America" agenda on Thursday, detailing what the party's legislative plans would be should it win control of the House.

The agenda includes policies to combat inflation, illegal immigration and to allow only biological women to participate in women's sports. The plan hearkens back to Republicans' "Contract with America" which helped former House Speaker Newt Gingrich win a majority in the 1990s.

Republicans familiar with the plan told Fox News earlier in the week that the agenda was the culmination of more than a year of work, and stemmed from a number of Republican task forces focused on China, the economy, tech, health, energy and more.

Fox News' Power Rankings predict that Republicans are likely to win a 13 seat majority in the House, much closer than previous predictions considering gains Democrats have made in the polls and with voter enthusiasm.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

