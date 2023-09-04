Teachers union instructs educators to destroy documents of students' gender identities: Report

Parents in a Colorado school district expressed outrage after a report said the local teachers union sent out an email to its members instructing them to get rid of evidence of students' transgender information, according to a CBS report.

The Jefferson County Education Association (JCEA) email explained to teachers that if they surveyed students on their gender identities, that information should not be stored in records, in a CBS report headlined, "Controversy erupts in Jefferson County after the teachers union tells educators to destroy evidence of student surveys regarding gender identity."

The email said, "if you do a questionnaire, please make it a paper and pencil activity - any digital records are more permanent and may be requested under federal law."

Under the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), parents have the right to inspect and review their student's education records maintained by a school.

The union elaborated on how teachers may be able to avoid such record disclosures. The email said, "make your notations about students and not hold on to the documents."

A local mom, Denise Crawford, said the district sent out an email explaining that surveys soliciting such information would violate FERPA if done without parental knowledge.

Crawford then explained to CBS that when her son was given a gender identity survey, she felt, "Deceived, lied to, taken advantage of."

"I don't feel I can trust the teachers," she said. "This is not political. It's just they're breaking the law."

Another parent wondered why the union wouldn't walk back on its recommendations, given the pushback over ethical questions. Fox News Digital previously reported in April about a methodical system to keep parents in the dark in the county about their child's gender transition.

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district and the union but did not immediately receive a response.

The union released a statement to CBS: "By allowing students an optional avenue to share their preferred pronouns while maintaining student privacy, we can better ensure that students feel safe, respected, and validated."

"We encourage and support educators to follow Jeffco's district policy which states: School staff shall not disclose information that may reveal a student's transgender status to others, including parents and other school staff, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure," the statement continues. "Transgender and gender-nonconforming students have the right to discuss and express their gender identity and expression openly and to decide when, with whom, and how much to share private information."

