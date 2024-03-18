Teacher who says she was fired after refusing to socially transition 8-year-old student fights back in court

A former primary school teacher in Nottingham, England is defending herself in court this week after she was fired for raising concerns about her school's endorsement of pro-transgender ideology.

The Christian teacher said she was asked by her employer to treat an eight-year-old student who was coming into her class as transgender at the start of the 2021 school year.

"All staff were required to go on trans awareness training in the new school year which simply seemed to reassure staff that the only right thing to do was to 'affirm' children in their chosen gender," "Hannah" told Fox News Digital.

"There was no consideration or indication that this approach might cause any harm. It seemed the message was that it was better for the child’s mental and emotional health to go along with it," she continued.

The school crafted policies for the students based off the guidance of pro-LGBTQ group Stonewall Champion. The policy allowed the child to be referred to by their new name and pronouns and use opposite-sex facilities like restrooms and changing rooms at the school, according to the Christian Legal Center, who is supporting "Hannah."

A court order protecting "Child X" prohibits the student, the teacher, going by "Hannah," and the school from being identified in the press.

Hannah said she raised concerns with school officials about the dangers of leading children down a path that could lead to irreversible changes to their bodies.

"I shared concerns about the long-term effects of ‘affirmation,’ how kids can end up eventually being led in a direction which convinces them they are in a wrong body and then they can take irreversible measures to change their appearance and effectively destroy their own body," she said. "I tried to explain how influential trusted adults are in steering these kids and giving them wrong messages, especially when they are so young and uncritical. They believe what we tell them."

Hannah claimed the school ignored the evidence she tried to present to them. She was then fired after she consulted her lawyers about the policy, according to the Christian Legal Center.

She is now taking legal action against the primary school and Nottinghamshire County Council. Hannah will argue she was targeted for blowing the whistle on the policy, unfairly dismissed and discriminated based on her Christian beliefs.

Hannah says she worked at the school for five years without incident. But she claims speaking out on this one issue out of concern for her students' welfare cost her a career.

"I raised a genuine safeguarding issue in good faith, and not only was I silenced and forbidden to discuss this with anybody, but I was also sacked, reported to a professional regulator, and lost my career as a teacher. I now work making sandwiches in a sandwich bar," she explained.

Hannah will be pleading her case before an Employment Tribunal at Nottingham Justice Centre on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire County Council did not return a request for comment.