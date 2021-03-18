Tara Reade rips media for avoiding her claim amid Cuomo saga: I've been 'publicly erased' as a survivor

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleged last year that Joe Biden had sexually assaulted her in 1993, is speaking out after the president weighed in on the growing scandal plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

During an interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday, Biden said that Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms claims by seven women that the governor sexually harassed them or made inappropriate advances. The president then predicted that if the claims are corroborated, Cuomo will "probably end up being prosecuted, too."

"A woman should be presumed to be telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward," Biden continued. "But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That's what's going on now."

"And you've been very clear, if the investigation confirms the claims, he's gone," ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos followed.

"That's what I think happens," Biden responded. "And, by the way, it may very well be that there could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it. ... I've started with the presumption [that] it takes a lot of courage for a woman to come forward. Some are not ... anyway. It takes a lot of courage to come forward and so the presumption is [that] it should be taken seriously and it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now."

Reade blasted Biden's hypocrisy in calling for an investigation into the claims against Cuomo, which she told Fox News did not happen when she came forward in March 2020.

She also slammed the media for refusing to confront the president over the claims that have been made against him even as the Cuomo saga continues to dominate the news cycle.

"The alarming deflection and compliance of the media to allow Joe Biden to negate his own sexual misconduct is predictable but still shocking as a survivor to be so publicly erased," Reade told Fox News. "The trauma I experienced by Biden was very real. The fact he is calling for another official's investigation and possible criminal sanctions for similar charges is showing the height of arrogance about never being accountable for his own.

"Joe Biden got away with sexually harassing and assaulting me in 1993 and other women have also come forward with similar complaints," Reade continued. "Joe Biden ascended to the Presidency anyway."

"There will be a reckoning for Joe Biden one day for the sexual misconduct, the truth will prevail and he will not silence me," she vowed.

Reade was among eight women who came forward in 2019 to accuse the then-Democratic candidate of inappropriate touching. A year later, Reade revealed her sexual assault claim on "The Katie Halper Show." Both Biden and his campaign have repeatedly denied her allegations.