Biden says Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms accusers' claims

'A woman should be presumed to telling the truth... but there should be an investigation'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
President Biden said Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if investigations support the claims made by his accusers.

"If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?" ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos asked on Tuesday. 

"Yes," Biden responded. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."

Stephanopoulos then pressed "how about right now," citing the growing calls for Cuomo's resignation from prominent New York Democrats like Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who argue he cannot be "an effective governor" amid the scandals. Biden responded by saying "that's a judgment for them to make."

"A woman should be presumed to telling the truth and it should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward," Biden explained. "But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. That's what's going on now."

"And you've been very clear, if the investigation confirms the claims, he's gone," Stephanopoulos followed. 

"That's what I think happens," Biden responded. "And, by the way, it may very well be that there could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it... I've started with the presumption- it takes a lot of courage for a woman to come forward. Some are not- anyway. It takes a lot of courage to come forward and so the presumption is it should be taken seriously and it should be investigated. And that's what's underway now." 

Seven women have come forward in recent weeks accusing the embattled Democrat of unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, forcibly kissing an aide on the lips, and groping a staffer at the governor's mansion.

Cuomo, however, remains defiant and is resisting calls to resign, blaming "cancel culture" while calling for the investigation to continue. 

Meanwhile, his nursing home scandal also continues to grow as his administration is being accused of covering up the state's COVID nursing home deaths following his controversial policy ordering assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients.  

