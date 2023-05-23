Tank operator highlights one of the 'major milestones' in US armory history

From battles to weapons, there have been numerous landmark moments in military history. One tank operator, however, argued one of the "major milestones" is U.S. armory history comes with a World War II-era weapon.

"[The M114 US Howitzer] was one of the major milestones in U.S. armory as well as being one of the largest on the battlefield," Tank and heavy weapons operator Richard Robl told "Weapons of War" host Emily Compagno.

In the new five-part Fox Nation series, "Weapons of War," Robl details the history and use of the mammoth weapon.

WITH WORLD WAR II AIRMAN'S REMAINS FOUND, RELATIVE FINALLY ‘HAS CLOSURE’ FOR WHOLE FAMILY

The howitzer was designed in World War II and used throughout conflicts past the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Robl revealed the weapon is still in active duty in several countries.

What made this weapon such a milestone, the special explored, was its ability to aid U.S. forces during World War II when indirect support was critical to Allied victory.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"The U.S. during WWII needed a pretty extensive supporting element to combat either tanks or indirect fire like artillery [or] mortars," Robl said. "This would be used as a support element for indirect fire ….not a direct enemy-to-enemy combat weapon."

The 24ft long, six-foot-tall howitzer was critical in battles like Iwo Jima during the Pacific front of World War II. With the help of the howitzer, the U.S. victory at the Battle of Iwo Jima in the spring of 1945 was essential in tightening the noose around the Japanese homeland.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, FEB. 23, 1945, US MARINES RAISE AMERICAN FLAG OVER IWO JIMA, CAPTURED IN HEROIC PHOTO

Compagno explained in the series that the howitzer proved to be "more than just a weapon," and was a story of "teamwork."

"It just goes to show that the war - any war - is won on multiple levels," Compagno said in ‘Weapons of War.’ "…Every single person in uniform and every single person supporting on the home front, the 10,300 that were manufactured in the US for World War II and through the Korean War, every single pair of hands matters and meant something and made a difference and helped win those wars."

Fox Nation's "Weapons of War" takes a deep dive into five weapons that shaped American history from the Revolutionary War to the modern age. In addition to the howitzer, Compagno also looks at the hidden stories and inner workings of the Sherman tank, the minigun, the flintlock musket and the flamethrower.

"From the beaches of Normandy to the jungles of Vietnam to the battlefields of Yorktown, I cover them all. I experience them all," Compagno said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, previewing the Fox Nation show, which is now available to stream for subscribers.

With expert analysis, Compagno also has a host of surprises and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"Each episode sort of ups the ante," she explained. "So not only did I drive the Sherman tank, but then I shot it. Not only did I shoot the flamethrower, I cooked a steak with it."

Just in time for Memorial Day, "Weapons of War" is not only entertaining but strives to honor the men and women who operated these weapons and fought to preserve American freedom.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION TODAY

"This entire show is dedicated to the men and women of our armed forces that fight every day and fought every day in the past to secure our freedom. So every episode makes sure to acknowledge them and really bring it back to exactly those people that served in those positions."

To learn more about the weapons that shaped America, join Emily Compagno on Fox Nation's "Weapons of War."

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Fox News' Kerry J. Byrne contributed to this report.