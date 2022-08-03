Expand / Collapse search
Inflation
Published

Tammy Bruce rips Manchin over Inflation Reduction Act: 'Shame on you'

Democrats' tax push amid record inflation is an 'assault on the American people,' Bruce argues

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Tammy Bruce: Shame on you, Joe Manchin Video

Tammy Bruce: Shame on you, Joe Manchin

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounds off on Sen. Manchin for his claim that the Inflation Reduction Act is not a new tax on Americans.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounded off on Sen. Joe Manchin for his support of the Inflation Reduction Act. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Bruce called the legislation an "assault" on Americans that will force more money out of pockets amid already high inflation.

STRATEGISTS, TAX EXPERTS WEIGH IMPLICATIONS OF MANCHIN-BACKED BILL ON MIDTERM ELECTIONS

TAMMY BRUCE: The patriotism is acknowledging the truth of this: That this is an assault on the American people during a time of high inflation, during an uncertain time economically in general. And you're going to go after and squeeze more blood out of that rock? Shame on you. How dare you? And for Joe Manchin to be pretending this isn't a new tax. He's deciding to not face the truth because he's getting something. And, you know, it just shows you they're all the same out there in Washington. 

