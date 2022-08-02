Joe Manchin pressed by Harris Faulkner on Inflation Reduction Act: I won't 'roll over' to far left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin insisted Tuesday he isn't caving to the far-left as Harris Faulkner pressed him on how the Inflation Reduction Act will affect American families financially amid a push for green energy.

Manchin (D) joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how the climate legislation will impact inflation and American taxpayers, ensuring viewers he has not endorsed the bill by falling victim to anyone.

"I have pushed back on everything," Manchin said during "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday. "And if you think I'm going to roll over, I've been at this for 40 years. I have never, ever, ever been pushed into doing something I didn't think was right for my state or my country."

MANCHIN, SCHUMER AGREE TO VASTLY PARED BACK VERSION OF BUILD BACK BETTER

Manchin touted the bill for what he called a "balanced approach" in investment targeting both fossil fuel energy production and renewable sources. He also insisted the legislation will spur additional supply, in order to keep up with rising demand to counter inflationary prices.

Despite his remarks, critics claim the bill will increase taxes through investment in renewable energy, at a time when Americans are already battling rising costs during a recession.

"This is a balanced approach, which everyone's been talking about, but everyone's upset for whatever reason because they're afraid it's a political bill," Manchin said. "This is not a Democrat bill. This is not a Republican bill. This is not a green deal."

"This is a red, white and blue deal, Harris, and everyone's having a hard time understanding that we can walk and chew gum and do the great thing together," he continued. "If we still start looking at our country first and quit worrying about our politics."

The bill, a newer and cheaper version of the Democrats' Build Back Better, is expected to raise an additional $739 billion in tax revenue, although there have been conflicting indications of how the bill will affect American taxpayers.

Democrats insist the bill will not raise taxes on working-class families, but analysis shows otherwise. Manchin argued the tax hikes would only affect the "wealthiest corporations."

Meanwhile, Manchin took heat over the weekend for dodging questions regarding who he would support in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Faulkner asked him directly if he would support the president's potential reelection bid in 2024.

"I am not talking about 2022, I am not talking about 2024, I am talking about the American bill we have," Manchin said.