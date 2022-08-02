Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act will hurt Democrats in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the midterm election now less than 100 days away and our economy in a recession, Democrats are getting desperate.

For the past eighteen months, President Joe Biden and his leftist majority in Congress have controlled all the levers of power in Washington and enacted policies that have created a brutal inflation crisis in our country. Now, with the prospects of a Republican red wave in November becoming more likely with each passing day, instead of doing something that would actually help our economy, Joe "The Great Inflator" Biden and the incompetent Democrats calling the shots on Capitol Hill are doubling down on what got us into this mess in the first place.

Not only are congressional Democrats proposing hundreds of billions in new spending and more devastating tax increases as their catch-all "solution" to the problem, how they are branding the legislation is a ridiculous bold faced lie. These unchecked Democrats are truly on a roll when it comes to misleading the American people. The Schumer-Manchin "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" is just the latest example.

Rational people with common sense understand that this proposal from the left is chalked full of tax and spend gimmicks that have no chance of reducing inflation anytime soon. In fact, it will likely prolong the festering crisis, which has inflation at a 40-year-high.

If the corrupt corporate media had a shred of objectivity left, they would call Biden and the Democrats out on their snow job, but we all know that ship sailed long ago. That’s why left-wing Washington politicians feel free to deceive at will; they know they’ll get away with it. Sadly, watching the Democrats and the dishonest liberal media team up to insist that a recession isn’t really a recession comes as no surprise to the American people because it’s become the norm.

After all, this is the same cabal that insisted Donald Trump was a Russian agent and said with a straight face that Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake Russian disinformation. With this track record, isn’t it safe to assume that the "Inflation Reduction Act" will do exactly the opposite?

President Biden’s irresponsible and misleading $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act of 2021 - which was hailed by the biased mainstream media - only paved the way for the inflation disaster that hard-working families are grappling with at this very moment. Economically perilous moments like this one are especially dangerous when Democrats in power find themselves backed into a corner politically. This is the worst possible time for higher taxes and wild spending, but that’s all the Democrats know how to do. The truth is that new taxes will stifle any possible economic growth and cause uncertainty for job creators, and hundreds of billions in new spending will only cause more inflation.

Thankfully, the final outcome for the latest Democrat tax and spend blitz is far from certain. Even if Senator Kyrsten Sinema decides to support the legislation in the U.S. Senate - which is still up in the air - the army of far-left progressives in the U.S. House could easily tank the effort for a host of reasons.

First and foremost, it doesn’t go anywhere near far enough to satisfy the left from a public policy standpoint, and it has West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s name on it. Manchin would never support a bill that would harm the fossil fuel industry in any substantive way, which is the centerpiece of the economy-destroying green agenda of socialists like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Second, from a progressive perspective, the $430 billion price tag on the bill isn’t big enough either. House Democrats agreeing to this "paltry" amount could anger the Democrat base and alienate already weary left-wing activists and voters who were hoping for $3.5 trillion in spending on a similar bill just last year.

Under the leadership of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, America is hurting across the board. Because of the left’s reckless policies, we’re in the midst of a border crisis, fentanyl crisis, crime crisis, China crisis, supply chain crisis, and gas price crisis, in addition to the massive inflation crisis. We’re in this mess because inept Democrat leadership ignored the results of the razor thing 2020 election and decided to do the bidding of radical socialists instead of creating unity.

Now, with the latest fallacy - the Inflation Reduction Act - they appear hell-bent on ramming another bad bill down the throats of the American people. No debate, no questions asked, and no skepticism from their allies in the liberal corporate media. Never before in history have we seen a trio of tone-deaf, out of touch career politicians wreak so much havoc on our constitutional republic in such a short period of time.

The American people have had a belly full and are poised and ready to say "no more" at the ballot box this November, thank you very much. Fifty years from now, we’re going to be comparing 2022 to 1979 and debating who the worst president in history is, Joe Biden or Jimmy Carter.