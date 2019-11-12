Tammy Bruce: Investigate Haley allegation that Tillerson and Kelly conspired to undermine Trump

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce called for an investigation into former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley's allegation that she was asked by former White House officials to join an internal resistance effort against President Trump.

On the Fox Nation show "Get Tammy Bruce," Bruce broke down Haley's accusation in the former ambassador's new memoir "With All Due Respect."

Haley alleged that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly approached her privately to recruit her in their efforts to undermine Trump, in order to "save the country."

"It is quite a brazen accusation...one thing we know about Nikki Haley, whether you like her or not, she's not a liar." — Tammy Bruce

NIKKI HALEY REVEALS TILLERSON, KELLY PRIVATELY DISCUSSED RESISTING TRUMP

"It is quite a brazen accusation," said Bruce, but "one thing we know about Nikki Haley, whether you like her or not, she's not a liar, and...why this matters, is because it provides a microcosm of what the deep state is and what it's up to."

Both Tillerson and Kelly have denied Haley's allegation. Tillerson said in a statement to The Washington Post, “During my service to our country as the Secretary of State, at no time did I, nor to my direct knowledge did anyone else serving along with me, take any actions to undermine the President.”

Detailing the alleged conversation, Haley told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell that the two men “confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren't being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country” adding, “Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president's decisions was because, if he didn't, people would die."

Bruce slammed Kelly and Tillerson and questioned whether they could be charged with committing a crime for undermining the president.

NIKKI HALEY SAYS TRUMP DOES NOT DESERVE 'DEATH PENALTY' IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS

"It is certainly disloyal, but that is the least of what this is," she said. "It is idiotic. It is arrogant. It's shocking. And questions have to be asked if you are going around trying to recruit people to undermine the activity of a duly elected president, if this is, in fact, a crime."

"A major reason why this matters is that it reminds us of the nature and of the arrogance involved in the deep state," Bruce continued. "Here were a couple of men who believed that they just knew better and that their ideas were better and that it's what they thought that mattered."

"They said the president didn't know what he was doing..." she continued. "It's a remarkable revelation. I understand maybe all of us have at one point or another worked for someone that you don't agree with or you think I could do that better?"

"Your answer in that regard is to quit if you can't be within a framework where you're supporting your boss and an infrastructure in which you have been hired to perform in. "

JOE SCARBOROUGH: NIKKI HALEY BOOK TOUR IS 'AUDITION FOR VP SPOT'

Later, in the "CBS" interview, Haley said that she did not appreciate having the former officials confide in her and that she found their efforts "offensive."

Haley told O’Donnell, "It should've been, go tell the president what your differences are and quit if you don't like what he's doing. But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive."

Finally, Bruce called for an investigation into possible "corruption" and touted the president's success.

"There should be an investigation because this wasn't just spouting off after a drink, after work. This was a concerted effort to undermine the president of the United States internally. And they were determined to stay in their job to continue to do that. That is worthy of extra questions that we deserve the answers to," Bruce concluded.

NIKKI HALEY EMBRACING TRUMP AS SHE MAPS POLITICAL FUTURE

"To say the least, the president deserves the answers to them as well. This country does as well...but it helps us get a perspective about how deep and how arrogant and how corrupt the framework really is. This isn't about good, well-meaning people trying to save the country from the bad man. You look at the results of the president and it has been the best results we've seen in history for this country. And that tells you everything you need to know about it," she said.

For Bruce's full remarks and to see her answer more questions submitted by viewers covering a range of topics and the issues of the day, join Fox Nation and watch "Get Tammy Bruce" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.