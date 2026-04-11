Swalwell faces expulsion effort following bombshell assault allegations

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Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is moving to expel Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from Congress following reports of alleged sexual misconduct and assault, arguing that he has no place in the House.

Luna joined "Saturday in America" to announce the move, calling for accountability for members of Congress. She said it would be "unacceptable" for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid while still getting to remain in office.

Swalwell was accused by a former staffer of sexual assault while she was intoxicated. The San Francisco Chronicle first broke the story of the anonymous ex-staffer, and three additional women have since spoken to CNN with allegations of misconduct.

SWALWELL CAMPAIGN REJECTS 'OUTRAGEOUS' ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AS DEM ACTIVISTS ISSUE VIRAL WARNING

Luna argues Swalwell should not remain in office while facing the accusations and plans to bring a disciplinary motion next week.

"If Democrats want to protect this type of garbage, I wouldn't recommend it, but they're [going to] be put on the board for that," Luna said, adding she doesn’t believe he should be paid by the taxpayers while the scandal plays out.

The congresswoman called on the alleged victims to come to her office, saying they "deserve a platform" and that transparency is needed from lawmakers.

SWALWELL CALLS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS 'FLAT-OUT FALSE,' SAYS HE WILL FIGHT THEM 'WITH EVERYTHING'

"I hate having to be kind of the hall monitor of Congress, if you will, but it’s gotten really bad," Luna said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Swalwell's congressional office, as well as his gubernatorial campaign, for comment on Luna's remarks.

"I'm not [going to] serve with these sexual deviants. That's not what Congress is all about. And I think that we need to focus on the business of the American people, and it doesn't include this stuff," she later added.

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Swalwell is a candidate for governor of California but has since faced calls to drop out, including from within his own party. He has pledged to fight the allegations against him.

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"A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations, and I thought it was important that you see and hear from me directly. These allegations of sexual assault are flat-out false," Swalwell said in a video posted Friday.

"They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened. And I will fight them with everything that I have."