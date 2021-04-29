Tammy Bruce dubs Biden congressional address as ‘quasi-Marxism dressed up as an apple pie’

President Biden’s radicalized intentions for the U.S. were pretty transparent during his address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, "Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce argued.

TAMMY BRUCE: The left is a racist, America-hating mob that is determined to punish you by seizing the fruits of your labor, indoctrinating your children, destroying your freedom and turning you into a serf for the malevolent and incompetent Democrats. This is not guesswork, it has already happened… Last night’s speech from President Joe Biden may have been boring, may have been uninspired and may have been totally underwhelming but that’s exactly the point. They hope you won’t hear the words of destruction if they’re uttered softly within a word salad peppered with platitudes…

Joe Biden’s speech was a perfect example of quasi-Marxism dressed up as an apple pie. They don’t think you’ll notice because they think you’re dumb. Because what did Joe Biden talk about last night? Raising income taxes, raising corporate taxes, more and more federal programs and a renewed effort to put the government at the center of your life…

This is not about creating a new nanny state or using government to spur job growth. It’s about making government as big a part of your day-to-day life as possible and making everyday Americans dependent on Washington as much as possible.

