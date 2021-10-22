Tammy Bruce slams Biden's 'shocking' CNN town hall: 'Its as though he doesn't know he's president'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce criticized President Biden Friday after his live town hall on CNN. She said on "The Faulkner Focus" that Biden appears to be "observing" things as president rather than taking action. She said his remarks revealed that there is no communication between the president and the White House.

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS CLARIFY MULTIPLE BIDEN COMMENTS MADE DURING LIVE TOWN HALL

TAMMY BRUCE: It's still kind of shocking. This is the president United States. I was particularly amused in a concerned kind of way with his remarks about gas prices as though he was simply like an observer of a movie …. Americans got used to things like Trump time. They got used to action – an action-based president who did things and cut red tape. Moved forward. Tried to change things for the better, like with the vaccines themselves. Made that happen. When someone like Fauci laughed when the president said we'll have them by the end of the year, right? …

It's as though Joe Biden doesn't know he's president. When we talk about like the National Guard, that's almost like a natural reaction, frankly. Whether it's the National Guard, the military. What do you have in your toolbox to change the situation? But what it revealed to us is that there's no connection and no conversation between the president and the White House, which seems to be very strange.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: