New York
Published

Suspect swipes CBS News van in NYC, goes on dangerous joyride

Charges against the suspect are pending

By Larry Celona, Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
This van jacker must have known he would make the news.

A 24-year-old is under arrest after he stole a WCBS News weather van from Manhattan and took it on a dangerous joyride to the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The van operator called police around 4 p.m. to report the vehicle had been stolen from West 50th Street and 11th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, according to officials. The key had been left in the ignition, cops said.

The suspect fled east, hitting a taxi cab on 50th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, before heading uptown, where he was spotted with the help of NYPD helicopters, police said.

Officers stopped the suspect on East 138th Street in the Bronx and took him into custody, where charges against him are pending, according to the NYPD.

Footage of the arrest shows the news van was damaged on the front end and driver’s side door.

No one was injured during the suspect’s two-borough tour, according to cops.