©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Susan Sarandon says she's been blacklisted in Hollywood after anti-Jewish remarks

Oscar-winning actress is unsure if she'll ever be offered a major Hollywood role again

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Actress Susan Sarandon speaks at a pro-Palestine rally at Union Square. Video

Actress Susan Sarandon speaks at a pro-Palestine rally at Union Square.

Actress Susan Sarandon speaks at a pro-Palestine rally at Union Square in Manhattan on Friday, November 17, 2023. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon admitted her career has suffered since she made controversial remarks about Jewish people at a pro-Palestinian rally last year.

"I was dropped by my agency, my projects were pulled," Sarandon told British newspaper The Times. "I’ve been used as an example of what not to do if you want to continue to work."

Sarandon was quickly dropped from major Hollywood talent agency, UTA, last November after making anti-Jewish comments at a rally in Manhattan protesting the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence," Sarandon said on November 17, 2023.

Actress Susan Sarandon speaks at a pro-Palestine rally at Union Square in New York City

Actress Susan Sarandon apologized for anti-Jewish comments she made at a pro-Palestine rally in Union Square in November 2023. (Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital)

Sarandon apologized a few weeks later, calling her word choice a "terrible mistake."

"Intending to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes, I said that Jewish Americans, as the targets of rising antisemitic hate, ‘are getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence,’" her social media post began.

"This phrasing was a terrible mistake," she continued, "as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day."

"I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity in the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so," she added.

Susan Sarandon close up sitting on stage

A UTA spokesperson confirmed that actress Susan Sarandon had been dropped from the agency following her statements. (Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The far-left actress, who drew the wrath of other Hollywood liberals after refusing to endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, said she was unsure if she'd ever work in a major Hollywood production again because of the fallout from her activism.

"I don’t know," she told The Times, when asked if she thought she'd get offers for big budget movies in the future.

Sarandon is currently working on a low-budget bowling comedy, "The Gutter." She told The Times she doesn't believe she'll get offered "anything in Hollywood" again.

Susan Sarandon visit to Congress

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon talks to journalists with demonstrators from Code Pink for Peace while rallying in support of Palestinians and to demand a cease fire in Gaza outside the Capitol Hill offices of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on February 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  ((Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)’)

"There are so many people out of work right now [since] November of last year… who have lost their jobs as custodians, as writers, as painters, as people working in the cafeteria, substitute teachers who have been fired because they tweeted something, or liked a tweet, or asked for a ceasefire," Sarandon added.

Despite the fallout from her remarks, the actress has continued to speak at rallies protesting the Israel-Hamas war on Capitol Hill and at Columbia University.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.