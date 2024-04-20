Susan Sarandon joins anti-Israel protest at Columbia University months after being dropped by talent agency

Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon joined the pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University this week, marching with anti-Israel demonstrators and leading them in a chant despite being dropped from her talent agency months ago for appearing at a similar rally.

Footage captured Sarandon marching with a crowd of Columbia students just outside of campus on Friday, as they chanted, "Columbia, you will see! Palestine will be free!"

Another recording captured Sarandon addressing the students, which amounted to a speech she broke into stanzas for the demonstrators to repeat.

She began, "It is very important" – followed by repetition – "to have their voices heard" – followed by a repetition, with the rest of the speech being broken into stanzas that the students chanted in return.

A chunk of Sarandon’s speech went, "It is very important to have their voices heard and that this is their right in a democracy, especially in a place of education and supposedly higher thought. To be attacked with racism and intolerance is not acceptable."

She continued in chant form, "There are many, many people who stand with you. You must know that you inspire so many people, people who are afraid, people who are old and afraid, are looking to you and your voices and your organization and your tenacity and your kindness to make a difference in this situation."

Footage of the actress’ presence near campus marked another day of fiery protests at and around the New York City campus that began Wednesday as dozens of anti-Israel activists created an encampment on the main lawn of campus.

The protests continued into the night and into the next couple of days with protesters calling for an intifada and the death of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. One Jewish Columbia University student was even told to "kill yourself" and repeatedly kicked in the stomach during the protests.

The tension reached a breaking point on Thursday, when the NYPD arrested 108 people who refused to leave the encampment. Each was given a summons for trespassing.

Among the arrested was Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., daughter, Isra Hirsi, who claimed she had been suspended from the nearby Barnard College for participating in the protests.

Sarandon has made a number of appearances at pro-Palestinian rallies since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Most notably, her appearance and speech at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City on Nov. 17 prompted her talent agency, UTA, to drop her as a client.

During the demonstration, the Academy Award-winning actress addressed the crowd, stating, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

After the event, a UTA spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Sarandon was no longer repped by them.

Such repercussions have not deterred Sarandon’s pro-Palestinian activism, as she has attended multiple rallies since then, including another one in New York City where over 100 protesters were arrested for blocking traffic around Manhattan.