Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Witness to Miami-area building collapse helps save young boy: 'Like something out of a movie'

51 people unaccounted for after condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Witness led first responders to 10-year-old buried in rubble after Miami-area condo collapsed Video

Witness led first responders to 10-year-old buried in rubble after Miami-area condo collapsed

Nicholas Balboa said he and another man were first on the scene at the back of the building after it collapsed in Surfside.

First responders are still searching for survivors under the rubble from a condo that partially collapsed in the Miami area early Thursday morning. Police confirmed one person was killed and at least 35 have been rescued so far. 

As of 10 a.m. local time, 51 people remained unaccounted for as a thunderstorm rolled into the area. It is estimated that the building fell around 1:20 a.m. 

Nicholas Balboa, who witnessed the collapse, recounted what he saw and how he helped save a young boy in an interview on "America’s Newsroom."

MIAMI BUILDING COLLAPSE: HUGE EMERGENCY OPERATION UNDERWAY

Balboa was walking his dog when he felt the ground shake and saw a plume of dust and debris rising from where the Surfside condo building had fallen.

Witness describes Florida building collapse: 'Something you see out of a movie' Video

"It was definitely like something you see out of a movie," he recalled to anchor Bill Hemmer.

Balboa took his dog home and returned to the scene. He said he heard someone yell from the rubble.

"He was just he was screaming and saying, ‘can you see me?’" Balboa said. "We saw his fingers wiggling. So, I let him know that we were here."

"He was just screaming ‘don't leave me, don't leave me.’"

Balboa said he led first responders to the 10-year-old boy. The boy said he was with his mother, but Balboa did not know the status of her recovery.

"I just hope that anybody would do the same for me," he said. "This wasn't an act to try and be heroic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just hope any decent human being would do that. They would stay regardless of the situation"

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue set up a family reunification center and asked anyone who has family members who are unaccounted for or are safe to call 305-614-1819.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.