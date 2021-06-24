Apartment building near Miami partially collapses, emergency crews at scene

Rescue crews in South Florida rushed the scene of a partial collapse at an apartment building early Thursday that one witness said felt like an earthquake.

Surfside police told Fox News that multiple agencies are at the scene and it is unclear how many people were inside the building at the time of the collapse.

One witness, who was on vacation in the city with his family, was next door to the building and said it sounded and felt like a tornado and earthquake. He said he believed much of the building was occupied.

He estimated that the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

"It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life," he said.

Some of the photos from the scene were devastating and the building seemed to be well over 10-stories tall. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that fire crews are on scene and said the building is located near 8877 Collins Avenue. There are over 80 units at the scene, along with other agencies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.