LIVE UPDATES: Surfside, Florida apartment building collapse leaves 1 dead, 99 unaccounted for

Florida Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for Miami-Dade County

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County after the Champlain Towers South apartment building collapsed in Surfside.

County Mayor Daniella Levine had also declared a state of emergency and asked the governor do the same in order to receive streamlined state resources for the recovery effort, which was still underway as of Thursday evening, hours after the collapse.

President Biden also said earlier in the day that the federal government and FEMA were prepared to provide further assistance once DeSantis formally declared the emergency.