Sen. Blackburn knocks Dems' double standard for SCOTUS nominees

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., highlighted the Democrats' hypocrisy on Supreme Court nominees, arguing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's questioning is how a hearing "ought to be" conducted. Sen. Blackburn joined Fox News' live coverage to discuss Jackson's nomination, and why she believes there are "red flags" based on her judicial record.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: What you're seeing carried forward is how a hearing ought to be carried forward for a Supreme Court justice. These judicial appointments are unlike any other federal office. They have a lifetime appointment. So this is the one time that the American people are going to be able to hear from and see what this judge's background is before they ascend to the federal court. So it is our job to comb through that, which is what we've done to come up with the items of concern through statements, writings and decisions, and then to question her on why she chose to travel a certain route.

