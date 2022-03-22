Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies for second day: LIVE UPDATES
President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee again on Tuesday, continuing a 4-day hearing process.
After four hours of opening statements from senators on the Judiciary Committee, Judge Jackson herself addressed the committee. She pledged to adhere to the limits of her job as a judge if confirmed, and leaned in to the historic nature of her nomination as the first Black woman picked for the Court.
"During this hearing I hope that you will see how much I love our country, and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," Jackson told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I stand on the shoulders of so many who have come before me, including Judge Constance Baker Motley, who was the first African-American woman to be appointed to the federal bench and with whom I share a birthday."
Jackson added: "Like Judge Motley, I have dedicated my career to ensuring that the words engraved on the front of the Supreme Court building, ‘Equal Justice Under Law,’ are a reality and not just an ideal."
On Monday, Republicans appeared to lay the groundwork for attacks on Jackson's nomination, raising concerns about her record and her judicial philosophy.
Ranking Member Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, appeared set up an attack against Jackson not just that she's soft on crime, but that she's willing to let her personal opinion dictate the outcome of a case.
"The most important thing that I look for is a nominee's view of the law, judicial philosophy and view on the role of a judge in our constitutional system," he said. "I'll be looking to see whether Judge Jackson is committed to the Constitution as originally understood."
"The courts are not vested with a policymaking authority. According to our Constitution, courts hear cases and controversies and decide them. Nothing more, nothing less," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, added. "That's an important distinction to remember in the days that lie ahead."
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., raised concerns about an alleged pattern of Jackson handing down soft sentences for child porn offenses. In his comments, Hawley laid out several examples of cases in which Jackson gave child porn offenders fewer months in prison than either sentencing guidelines recommended or federal prosecutors requested.
In one case, Hawley said, federal guidelines recommended 151-188 months in prison and the prosecution asked for 72 months in prison. Jackson gave the defendant 60 months, Hawley said, "which was the lowest sentence permitted by the law."
"What concerns me… is that in every [child porn] case [in which she had discretion]… Judge Jackson handed down a lenient sentence that was below what the federal guidelines recommended," Hawley said. "Some have said that the federal sentencing guidelines are too harsh on child sex crimes… I can't say I agree with that."
Senate Democrats have fast-tracked Judge Jackson's confirmation, despite a lengthy paper trail and the many professional hats she has worn:
– Supreme Court law clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she would fill
– Private attorney at four elite law firms
– Federal public defender (the last justice with such significant experience defending criminal defendants was Thurgood Marshall)– Member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which during her tenure enacted bipartisan reforms to reduce disparate prison time for certain drug offenders
– Federal district court judge for eight years
– Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where three current justices once served
Three Republicans voted for her in June for that job: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
