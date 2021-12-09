Expand / Collapse search
SUNY chancellor resigns, calls release of profane emails about future Cuomo accuser a 'distraction'

'The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction,' Jim Malatras said in a statement

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
The State University of New York underwent a shakeup Thursday as chancellor Jim Malatras announced his resignation after the release of profane messages he sent about Andrew Cuomo accuser Lindsay Boylan.

Malaltras' messages, unveiled in state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against the former New York governor, found that Malatras engaged in a heckling campaign against Boylan, a former aide to Cuomo, when he worked in the governor's Executive Chamber following her complaints of a toxic workplace environment.

In a private exchange with members of the Executive Chamber, Malatras wrote, "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself." In other messages, he told staff he wanted to "drive her nuts" and suggested they should "release some of her cray [sic] emails."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as he is joined via video conference by Mayor of the City of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, during the Governor's daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020. At right is Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as he is joined via video conference by Mayor of the City of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms, during the Governor's daily briefing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2020. At right is Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College. REUTERS/Mike Segar (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

CUOMO ACCUSER LINDSAY BOYLAN CALLS GOV. HOCHUL ‘SHAMEFUL’ FOR NOT REMOVING SUNY CHANCELLOR

New Yorkers demanded Malatras resign. He initially rebuffed those calls, but on Tuesday he released the following statement announcing he is stepping down, effective Jan. 14, 2022. Malatras said he believes people have the ability to "change," but found the headlines to be too much of a "distraction" to his work.

"The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from COVID-19," Malatras said in a statement. "I believe deeply in an individual's ability to evolve, change, and grow, but I also believe deeply in SUNY and would never want to be an impediment to its success. Therefore, please accept my resignation effective January 14, 2022 as SUNY's Chancellor." 

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/02: Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing and makes announcement to combat COVID-19 Delta variant at 633 3rd Avenue. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/08/02: Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing and makes announcement to combat COVID-19 Delta variant at 633 3rd Avenue. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Boylan responded by tweeting "students deserve our best" and applauded those who had the "courage" to "speak up for what's right."

"I gain endless hope from the leadership of so many, the courage of so many, to speak up for what is right," she added. "We never stand alone when we do the right thing. There are so many brave people and organizations to thank and I will be spending my time to do that now."

 Notable Cuomo critics celebrated the news.

Analysts also started to tally how many victims there now were in Cuomo's downfall.

As the calls for Malatras' resignation grew, Boylan and other critics also took aim at Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, for failing to help remove Malatras from his powerful position.

"This is shameful @KathyHochul - particularly since you and your staff know exactly who @jimmaltras is and the harm he has done to so many," Boylan tweeted in response.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 2: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference at the National Press Club May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ________ NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Aliison Sebens and Lindsey Boylan attend ELIE TAHARI SOHO Celebrates Fashion Night Out at Elie Tahari Store on September 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by SHAUN MADER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 2: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference at the National Press Club May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) ________ NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Aliison Sebens and Lindsey Boylan attend ELIE TAHARI SOHO Celebrates Fashion Night Out at Elie Tahari Store on September 10, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by SHAUN MADER/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) 

SUNY CHANCELLOR CALLED ‘NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT’ OVER PROFANE EMAILS ABOUT FUTURE CUOMO ACCUSER, WON'T RESIGN

Boylan was the first woman to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment, charging him with offering her an invitation to play strip poker on a government airplane, and planting an unsolicited kiss on her in his Manhattan office. Following several other sexual harassment allegations and a damning report from the attorney general, Cuomo resigned in August.

